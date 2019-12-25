|
|
|
Iva Jane Currens (80) of Versailles, KY passed on Tuesday, December 17th. Born March 16, 1939 Iva Jane was a native of Woodford County. Iva Jane was the cherished wife of 62 years of Omer Charles “Charlie/Punkin” Currens and the adored mother of Charles Paul, Charles Glen and Charlie Jane, the precious grandmother of Cameron Charles, Charles Cody and Aaron Meyers and great grandmother of Raelynn Shae Nicole and Tinley Grace. Iva Jane lived a happy and interesting life and lived it to the fullest, she loved life. Iva Jane was a successful, well-known realtor/broker in Versailles for 38+ years and received her auctioneer’s license in 1988. Iva Jane adored each and every client that she worked with and the majority became dear friends. Prior to being a realtor, Iva Jane was a homemaker (except cooking) at a young age, worked at Texas Instruments, went to Fort Knox for 2 years, waitress, babysitter, dabbled some in used and old furniture, managed rental properties and was owner of 2 restaurants, a county grocery store, 2 laundry mats, a florist and real estate office. Iva Jane was cheerleading sponsor for 3 years in which they won championship 2 of those years. Iva Jane was a Kentucky Colonial and notary. Iva Jane was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church since June 1939. Iva Jane loved having her yard sales, loved flowers, horses, goats, holidays, working word-find puzzles, jeopardy, her shoes and clothes and her grand doggy Willow. Iva Jane’s favorite colors were yellow and purple. However, her passion was shopping, JCPenney to be exact. Iva Jane was loved by loads of special friends and a delightful Bojangles gang. Iva Jane always said that she was very blessed and God was always holding her hand. Iva Jane wants to be remembered with joy and laughter and said “God Bless everyone I leave behind and I’ll be waiting for you.” Iva Jane is preceded in death by her brother, William “Bill” Lafoe Robinson, his loving wife Edna Jean Robinson, sister, Sarah Joe (Donnie) Simpson and her precious Dalton McClellan Phillips. Iva Jane’s greatest treasure was her family whom she loved and adored more than life itself. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Currens of Versailles; her son, Paul Currens (Gina) of Lawrenceburg; her son, Glen Currens of Lexington; her daughter, Charlie Jane Currens of Versailles, three grandsons, Charles Cody of Lawrenceburg, Aaron Meyers of Lawrenceburg, and Cameron Charles of Versailles. Two great grand-daughters, Raelynn Shae and Tinley Grace of Lawrenceburg, and a very special chosen family member, Tawnya Kennedy. Iva Jane has two surviving brothers, Ricky Craig (Nancy) Robinson, Versailles and Benjamine “Buck” Leon (Pat) Robinson, Lexington. Services for Iva Jane will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Clear Creek Baptist Church, Versailles, KY. A celebration of life will be conducted beginning at 2:00pm until the time of service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 25, 2019