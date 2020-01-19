|
|
|
97 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Rockcastle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Brodhead. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on March 9, 1923 the son of Joe and Nancy Sowder Cummins. He had been a farmer and a businessman and was of the Baptist Faith. He had a love for horses and was a member of the Rockcastle Saddle Club. He was an Army veteran of World War II serving in the medical corps. He is survived by his daughters, Joanne Randolph and Wanda King, both of Mt. Vernon, and Patricia Gail Reynolds of Palm Coast, FL; two brothers, Bentley Cummins and Glen Cummins, both of Pigeon Forge, TN; and a sister, Vivian Cummins of Berea. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Michael Christopher, Melanie, Stephen Wayne, Brian Thomas, and Jessica; seven great grandchildren, Michael, Charlie, Aaron, Taylor, Lecia, Leslie, and Clay, Jr.; and three great-great grandchildren, Alyssia, Jaylee, and Leia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Thomason Cummins; a daughter, Carolyn Sue Cummins; a grandson, Clayton Burdette; a granddaughter, Maryanne A. Reynolds; a sister, Jean; and four brothers, Chester, Kenneth, Vernon, and Earl. Funeral services for Mr. Cummins will be conducted Monday, January 20 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Zandell Hasty. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Cummins’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020