Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
Ivis Lee Justice

Ivis Lee Justice Obituary
61, wife foe Johnny R Justice, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019. She was born May 13,1957 to the late Emory and Rebecca May Sykes in Pike Co., Ky. She was a retired office manager for hur husband's real estate business, member and Sunday School teacher for Freewell Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son John Emory Justice of Clay City. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St. Winchester, Ky., with Brother Stan Alger officiating. There will be no public visitation held. Rolan G.Taylor in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019
