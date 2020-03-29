|
Henry Jack Burchett of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at The Medical Center at Albany, in Albany, Kentucky having attained the age of 69 years, 5 months, and 9 days. He was born in Wayne County, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 17, 1950 the son of the late Johnny and Pearl (Riddle) Burchett. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Jacqueline (and Johnny) Guffey of Albany, Kentucky, Jonathan Burchett of Albany, Kentucky, Kenny (and Lora) Burchett of Albany, Kentucky, siblings, Johnny “Dude” Burchett of Albany, Kentucky, and Judy James of Indiana, grandchildren, Tyler Guffey, Samantha Burchett, Whitney Willis, Tyra Guffey, Levi Burchett, Colson Burchett, Zachary Burchett, Great-grandchildren, Dixie, Asher, Oakley, Carson, Reagan, Bentley, Abbigale, Aiden, Aubrey. The private funeral service for Mr. Jack Burchett will be conducted Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Friends may sign the visitor register and view Mr. Burchett through the window from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. A private burial will follow at Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2020