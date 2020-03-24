|
|
|
Jack Hammond, 86, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jack was born February 26, 1934 at home on Big Laurel in Clifford, KY to the late Grady and Cosby (James) Hammond. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Peggy Hammond, Garnett Maynard, Wanda Cox, Earl Hammond, and Charles "Bub" Hammond. Jack was a member of New Friendship United Baptist Church and a founding member of the Granddaddy Hunting Club. He retired from CSX Railroad. Survivors include his wife of 54 years Linda Hammond; children Mark (Laci) Hammond and Gerry (Myra) Hammond; grandchildren Blake Hammond, Tucker Hammond, and James Ingles; great granddaughter Kyah Hammond; siblings Royetta Maynard, Lonnie Hammond, Roger Hammond, and John Hammond; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece Judy (Tom) Tackett. Funeral services for Jack will be private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Hammond and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2020