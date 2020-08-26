I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to all of the Kimbler family upon Jack's passing. I know he is in heaven. He and Lila were wonderful friends when they lived around the corner from us in Shreveport. I have may fond memories, especially of him and Ford in their jumpsuits the day someone thought they were the garbage men! Ford passed away last year, maybe they have had time to talk. I know its a hard time for you all, but I hope within this loss, you will find ways to celebrate the wonderful things you have shared. Love Becky Gibson

