1/
Jack Hayes Kimbler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA Jack Hayes Kimbler, 86,died August 18, 2020, Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edmond's First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home
210 Greenburg Street
Columbia, KY 42728
(270) 384-2145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to all of the Kimbler family upon Jack's passing. I know he is in heaven. He and Lila were wonderful friends when they lived around the corner from us in Shreveport. I have may fond memories, especially of him and Ford in their jumpsuits the day someone thought they were the garbage men! Ford passed away last year, maybe they have had time to talk. I know its a hard time for you all, but I hope within this loss, you will find ways to celebrate the wonderful things you have shared. Love Becky Gibson
Becky Gibson
Friend
August 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Freda Deskin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved