"Jackie" Johnson II, 57, of Frankfort, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Johnson was born in Frankfort on May 9, 1962, the beloved son of Emma Louise Johnson and the late Jack Morgan Johnson. Jackie was a high school graduate and a skilled auto mechanic who owned and operated his own body shop for 25 years. He worked in the auto industry, fixing and painting cars, for many years, including seven years in Woodford County. He was a gifted athlete in his youth and enjoyed going to drag races, riding motorcycles, hanging out at the river, and racing his speedboat. His lifelong motto was "If you take time to do something, do it right.". In addition to his mother, he is also survived by a sister, Cindy Johnson, and brothers Shane Johnson and Jason Johnson, as well as a niece, several nephews and great-nephews, and a host of other family members, friends, and loved ones. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Eric Jones, Lee Adams, Chad Crittenden, Taylor Hughes, Cole Burgess, and Wade Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Jared and Gavin Johnson. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019