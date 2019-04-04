TREVATHAN Jack Dempsey, 89, died April 2, 1929. Born June 30, 2019, he was the son of the late M.K. Trevathan, Sr. and Deanie Osborne of Paducah. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and Draughon's Business College, where he received an Associate degree in Accounting. His career was in the oil and gas industry, primarily as Office Manager and Accounting Supervisor at Doc Ferrell's Gulf Oil distributorship in Lexington, as well as a small business owner for ten years of Little Big Gulf, a service station on New Circle Road. He was also an independent tax preparer with numerous cllients over 40+ years. Prior to his attendance at Draughon's, he served his country in the Navy. Survivors include his wife, Wilma D. Trevathan, Lexington, two daughters, Lisa Holbrook, Houston, TX, and Krista Trevathan, Lexington, four grandchildren, Caitlin Holbrook, Austin, TX, Travis Holbrook, College Station, TX, Olivia Arduz, Lexington, and Matthew Arduz, Lexington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, M.K. Trevathan, Jr., and Pat Trevathan, both of Paducah, and his sister Kathleen Garland of Benton, KY. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 10:00 a.m. at Milward's Funeral Home on Southland Drive. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary