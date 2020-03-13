|
THOMAS Jackie "Jack" Bell, 83, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. He was born in Scott Country Kentucky to John and Juanita Thomas on September 29, 1936. Jack was a police officer at the University of Kentucky for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and sisters, Dr. Dorothy G. Thomas and Marceita Thomas Tolson. Jack is survived by his wife, Florence (Jo) M. Thomas; daughters, Cheri Mangum (Tom) and Kimberly S. Thomas; son Mark A. Thomas; grandsons Justin Thomas and Myles Phillips; brother-in-law J.D. Tolson; niece Debbie T. Gieringer and great-niece Alexandra Laine. Funeral service will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 463 E. Main Street. on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00am.
