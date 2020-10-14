Jackie Cross

Mr. Jackie Wayne Cross of Summer Shade, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, having attained the age of 65 years, 4 months, and 25 days. He was born in Albany, Kentucky on Sunday, May 15, 1955, the son of James Winford and Edith Christine (Marcum) Cross. He was of Baptist faith, attended Dicken Chapel Church, and was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Cassandra Cross (Justin Stiltz) of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Dustin (Kendra) Cross of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Critney Cross (Cody Merrell) of Glasgow, Kentucky, special friend, Patty Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Barb Cross (J. R. Baker) of Burkesville, Kentucky, Peggy Cross (Ronnie Abner), Kenny Cross, and Lesia (Jason) Garner, all of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren, Gracie Norris, Jayleigh Cross, Adriana Melton, Lynnsey Cross, Jeremiah Stiltz, Haven Stiltz, and Macie Cross, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, along with a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Campbell-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.



