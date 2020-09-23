POWERS Jackie "Jack" Donald, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Lexington, KY, September 15, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara (Murray) Powers with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Jack is survived by his wife Barbara; his children Richmond, Melanie (Hudson), Leigh Anne (Burkhart); son-in-laws Daniel Hudson and John Burkhart; his granddaughter, Elise Powers; his brother Joe M. Powers and sister-in-law Evelyn (Calhoun) Powers; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jack was born March 28, 1939 in Paducah, KY to Daniel and Capitola (McDougal) Powers. He was the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, TN and later from the University of Tennessee. He worked for Burlington Industries in North Carolina before embarking upon a lengthy career at IBM, later Lexmark, as an Advisory Systems Analyst. A lifetime Tennessee Volunteer fan, Jack enjoyed taking his family to football games for over 40 years, bridging both his love for his team and his family. A lifelong Christian, Jack's faith led him to being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. From childhood, he began playing lap-steel guitar, and this was the foundation for the love of music he shared with not only his children but his granddaughter. Jack also possessed a quick wit and a comedic sense of humor; he was keenly aware of life's folly. For this and more, he will be forever missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Capitola Powers; brothers Dan Jr. and Bobby Powers; and sisters Mary Oleta Smithson, Brownie Nichol, and Ann Towery. Visitation will be Friday, September 25 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington with interment at 11:15 a.m. at Lexington Cemetery. Jack's family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers who assisted Dad. Your love and compassion will reside long in our hearts. Those wishing to contribute in Jack's name can do so at either your local Parkinson's Foundation, Bluegrass Hospice Care, or Heritage Baptist Church in Lexington, KY.



