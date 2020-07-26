NOONAN Jacqueline A., M.D., 91, departed from this life on July 23, 2020. She was a pediatric cardiologist in the Bluegrass area for over half a century. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Albertus Magnus, New Haven, CT and her M.D. from the University of VT. She was Professor Emeritus and former Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UK. She discovered a congenital heart condition, Noonan Syndrome, and devoted her life to caring for children. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Eugenia Noonan and was born in Burlington, VT. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Beverly Noonan, Joan Nardini and her husband Raymond, and Joyce Hutchinson and her husband Robert. She leaves to cherish her memory many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and innumerable patients and their families, whom she lovingly referred to as her children. Mass of Christian Burial will be Mon., July 27, 2020, 10 AM, at Cathedral of Christ the King. Visitation will be Sun., July 26, 2020, 4-7 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may take the form of contributions to Bluegrass Care Navigators, KY Children's Hospital or the charity of one's choice
