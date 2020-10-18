1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Hammons
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80, wife of Willard Hammons, passed away October 9, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Matthew and Ruth Bosch. Jackie was a loving, caring friend to a countless number of relatives, neighbors, and friends throughout her stay in Kentucky, Florida and many other states. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all especially by her husband, Willard. She will be another beautiful flower for God’s bouquet. Jackie is survived by her husband; siblings, Sandra (Raymond) Morris and James (Kathy) Bosch; niece, Julie; step sons, Randy (Nancy) and Robert Hammons; brothers in law, George G. (Charlotte) and Billy Ray Hammons; a special cousin, Shirley Eckes; a niece, Iris Draughn; and their families. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Clyde Hammons. A memorial service will be held at 10AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitation is 9:30-10AM Monday. Burial is at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 12:30PM Monday.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Burial
12:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved