80, wife of Willard Hammons, passed away October 9, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Matthew and Ruth Bosch. Jackie was a loving, caring friend to a countless number of relatives, neighbors, and friends throughout her stay in Kentucky, Florida and many other states. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all especially by her husband, Willard. She will be another beautiful flower for God’s bouquet. Jackie is survived by her husband; siblings, Sandra (Raymond) Morris and James (Kathy) Bosch; niece, Julie; step sons, Randy (Nancy) and Robert Hammons; brothers in law, George G. (Charlotte) and Billy Ray Hammons; a special cousin, Shirley Eckes; a niece, Iris Draughn; and their families. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Clyde Hammons. A memorial service will be held at 10AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitation is 9:30-10AM Monday. Burial is at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 12:30PM Monday.