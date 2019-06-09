|
SHOUSE Jacqueline, 63, of Lexington, passed away Wed., June 5, 2019 at her residence after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 15, 1956 in Lexington to Phyllis Lairson Shouse and the late John W. Shouse Jr. She was employed by the University of Kentucky in accounts payable. Other survivors include a son, Michael (Anne) Lindsey of Harlan, KY; a daughter, Emily Lindsey of Lexington; four grandchildren, Shane, Cade and Michael Lindsey and Carter Perkins; sister, Angela Royalty of Lexington and brother, Mark Shouse of Rineyville, KY. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tues., June 11, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road with Minister Tommy Simpson officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the service time on Tues. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Center, 500 S. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019