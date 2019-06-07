Resources More Obituaries for Jaime Monohan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jaime O. Monohan

Obituary Condolences Flowers MONOHAN Jaime O., 38, of Louisville, died unexpectedly on June 4, 2019 at her St. Matthews home. Jaime was born on August 3, 1980 to her parents Carlin B. Monohan and David R. Monohan. She graduated from St. Francis High School and from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jaime attained her Master's degree from the Kent School of Social Work. She had recently returned to Louisville to be closer to family and had proudly begun training with a non-profit organization that works to keep families in crisis together. Previously living in Salt Lake City, Utah for several years, Jaime worked for Catholic Community Services as Intake Coordinator for its homeless center; her supervisor's reference letter noted Jaime's "developed sense of empathy" and her "great ability to connect with clients [who] felt safe to ask for help without feeling judged or pitied." Jaime had a soft heart for animals of all kinds, especially her cats Grey Kitty, Greyson and Cornflake. She always had a keen eye for art and style. Her wacky sense of humor included an appreciation for the oddities and absurdities in life, John Mulaney, cat photo greeting cards, and the movie "Christmas Vacation." When Jaime smiled, she was most herself. Jaime's adult life was both a promise and a struggle, but her recent months were hopeful ones for her and her family. She was predeceased by her grandparents Dede and Bill Black, her grandparents Charles and Melvina Monohan, her Aunt Beth Monohan, and her step-grandfather Irvin Quesenberry. She is survived by her loving family: her mother Carlin Monohan (Lexington, Ky.); her father David Monohan and her step-mother Kathy Quesenberry; her sister Heather Monohan; her cousin Sadie Chandler and her family; and, her step-grandmother Mary Ann Quesenberry. A gathering with family and friends to remember Jaime will take place on Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kathy and David's home. The family will have a private graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery the following day to inter Jaime's ashes. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Healing Place, Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Louisville (SAFY), the Kentucky Humane Society, or a charity/organization of the donor's choice. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries