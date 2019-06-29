|
|
POPE James Henderson, 62, husband of Sherry Hendley Pope, died Fri., June 28, 2019 at his residence in Harrodsburg, KY. He was born Aug. 28, 1956 to Ethel Bond Pope (step-father, Johnny) Baugh of Lexington, KY and the late James F. Pope. Mr. Pope was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was employed as a digital electronics mechanical and electrical engineer with the Lexington VA Medical Center. Survivors other than his wife and mother include three daughters, Victoria (Ronnie) White, Lexington, KY, Melinda Ennis, Stanford, KY, and Elizabeth Pope, Burgin, KY; one son, Jeremy (Ashley) Pope, Stanford, KY; nine grandchildren, Jazmine, Alex, Jordan, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Chloe, Mason, Gabe, and Gracewen; and two brothers, Jeffrey (Cathy) Pope, Sr. and Jay Dee (Anna) Pope, both of Lexington, KY. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Wed., July 3, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Jeremy Pope. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 am Wed. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Freedom Baptist Church, 3505 US Hwy 27 North, Stanford, KY 40484.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 29, 2019