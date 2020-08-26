DAVIS James A. "Jimmy", passed away on Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 in Lexington. Born September 17, 1927 to Andrew and Ella Davis, Jimmy was married for 69 years to Ruby Jean Hurley Davis who predeceased him in 2017. Surviving are their two loving sons, Greg (Carla) of Lexington, and Jim (J.F.) (Marcia) of Daytona Beach. Jimmy leaves three grandchildren; Adam Davis (Somer) of Paris, KY; Grant Davis of Lexington; and Andrew Davis (Sydeana) of Oldsmar, FL. Jimmy's oldest grandson, Chad, passed away in 2018. Ruby Jean and Jimmy were blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Sadi; Danielle; Grace; Connor; Gavin; Case; and Claire Davis. Jimmy operated Jimmy's Shoe Store in Williamson, WV for 47 years before retiring to Lexington in 2000. He served in the Navy during WWII, and entered the ministry shortly after marrying his Jeannie in 1948. For the next 50+ years, Jimmy served the Lord as a Pastor, minister, counselor, and friend while doing the thing he loved - meeting and serving people in his shoe store. Over the years, he officiated the marriages of countless couples who came to his store after receiving their marriage license at the Williamson Courthouse. Jimmy never met a stranger. He could light up a room with his smile and his friendly manner. He was loved by all who knew him, and his loss will leave an empty place in the lives of many. Due to the Covid Virus, and the associated restrictions on attendance, the family has elected to conduct a private visitation at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9:00 am with a graveside prayer at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to your church or favorite charity.



