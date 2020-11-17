Dr. James Allen KnoblettJuly 1, 1934 - November 12, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Dr. James Allen Knoblett, age 86, died November 12, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Carole Payne Knoblett. Jim was born July 1, 1934 in Palestine, IL to John David and Esther Swinger Knoblett. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Robinson Township High School. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1956. After his discharge Jim attended Indiana State University where he earned his BS and MS degrees. In 1963 Jim earned his PhD in Accounting and Business Administration at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Knoblett taught accounting and quantitative statistics at Indiana University, the University of Tennessee and in 1968 took a position at the University of Kentucky. During his tenure at UK Jim served as the Accounting Department chair, Associate Dean and Interim Dean of the Gatton College of Business and Economics. In 1994 Dr. Knoblett co-authored an Intermediate Accounting book with three other authors, one of whom was a former grad student, Bart Hartman. He retired in 2000 having served as the Ernst & Young Chaired Professor in the Accounting Department. Jim was named Outstanding Teacher several times during his 32 year career at UK. Jim was a member of the Blue Grass area chapter of NAA, the National Accounting Association, and the American Accounting Association. He also served as Scout Leader for his son's Troop 25 as well as Y-Indian Guide leader. Jim was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of St. Hubert's Episcopal Church and served as church treasurer for 32 years. Jim was predeceased by his parents and two sons, Jeffrey Allen and Joel Dwight Micah. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole, sons James Dirk (Lisa Kaye), Jay Scott (Dian) and Joshua Thomas (Tamela); 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brother, John Knoblett (Kathy) of Champaign IL and one sister-in-law, Jennifer Hoagland, Noblesville IN, a niece and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 AM at St. Hubert's Church. Memorials may be made to St. Hubert's Episcopal Church, PO Box 21987, Lexington KY 40522.