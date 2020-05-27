James Allen Wellman
James Allen Wellman, 55, died, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. James worked for Mercury Stables as an exercise rider and attended Southland Christian Church. He was born on August 27, 1964 to Faye Cox Wellman and the late Billy Douglas Wellman. Survivors include a daughter, Mariah Jolynn Wellman, granddaughter, Lilly Rayne Wellman, and a sister, Angela Wellman (Ron) Pennington. Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
