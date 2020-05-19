James Allen Williams, 64, widower of Barbara Williams, died, Friday, May 15, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Grundy Virginia on May 31, 1955 to the late Boney Williams and Mary Magdalene Cantrell Williams. He is survived by a brother, Larry Williams, two sisters, Linda Christian, and Anita Belcher. He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Mitchell. The family has chosen Cremation. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family. The cremains will be laid to rest in Big Rock Cemetery in Big Rock, Virginia. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.