James Alvah "Jim" Sprague
1925 - 2020
James Alvah “Jim” Sprague, 94 and husband of Rita Margaret Pavick Sprague passed away May 22, 2020. He was born to the late Wayne L. and Delorias Williamson Sprague on May 26, 1925 in Clinton, IL. He was a member of Cathedral of Christ the King. In addition to his loving wife of 74 years, survivors include his three children, Michael (Joann) Sprague of Pittsburgh, PA, Paul (Orlana) Sprague of Lexington, and Steven (Susan) Sprague of Louisville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Field of San Diego, CA. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by Rita's parents, three brother-in-laws, and a sister-in-law. Jim was a WWII and Korea Veteran, having received the Distinguished Flying Cross, three medals for bravery in combat, and numerous other medals as captain and pilot of an A-26 fighter/bomber. He rose to the rank of Major in the Air Force Reserves and was a member of the Reserve Officer Association. After earning a B.A. in mathematics and an M.A. in business administration from San Fernando Valley State College, he went on to have a successful career at IBM as a programmer and systems analyst. A visitation was held Tuesday, May 26th from 5-7pm, and was followed by a prayer service at 7pm, Milward-Southland. Private burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Cathedral of Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations encouraged to the VFW Foundation. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
