|
|
NUGENT Col James (Jim) Andra (Ret), died May 26 at the VA Hospice in Lexington, KY. Jim leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen Janice (McCann) Nugent; daughters, Karen Nugent and Julye Nugent; sister, Mittie Durham; and brother-in-law George Durham; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jim grew up in Pineville, LA and went on to a distinguished 30-year career in the US Air Force, followed by a number of years supporting the armed forces as a defense contractor. He and Jan retired in 2007 in Lexington, KY. A memorial service will be held July 13 in Ball, LA, with burial planned in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 5, 2019