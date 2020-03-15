Home

Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church
James Arthur Akin, 89, passed away Thursday, March 5th, 2020. In Jim’s words, he felt he was, “blessed to be a blessing,” and he was to many people. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Akin; children Shaun Akin (Debbie) Leslie Roberts (Neil); stepchildren David Reese (Susan) and Kathleen Mattox (Tim); 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 20th, at 11:00 a.m. at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church. All are welcome to celebrate his life at a luncheon in the fellowship hall afterward. Contributions in memory of James may be made directly to Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020
