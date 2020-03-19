|
HILL James "Bennie" B. Jr., 74, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1945 in Jeffersonville, IN to the late James and Della Hill. He attended Portland Christian School where seeds were planted to enter the ministry. After school he attended Southeastern Christian College and he met the love of his life Adele. He completed his degree in biblical studies at Kentucky Christian College, Indiana University, and Louisville Bible College before preaching under his spiritual mentor Bruce Chowning at his boyhood church, Cherry Street Church of Christ. He accepted lead preaching positions at Fifth and M Church of Christ in Louisville, KY and Southside Church of Christ in Jacksonville, FL before moving to Lexington, KY in 1975 where he has faithfully served as the minister of Cramer and Hanover Church of Christ for the last 45 years. Brother Bennie was instrumental in sharing the gospel with hundreds of children through the bus ministry at Cramer. He continued to pastor his flock until this past Tuesday when the Lord called him home and said, "Well done, good and faithful servant". Bennie was blessed with a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Steve. He is survived by his sister, Beverly (Ronnie) Leach, and sister-in-law Dana Hill. He is also survived by his wife, Adele, of 51 years; daughters, Jenny (Shawn) O'Halloran, Alicia (Tim) Rowe, Sherry (Mike) Weller, and Julie (Greg) Mateyoke; grandchildren, JD, Bryce, Maggie O'Halloran, Pavlina (Slava) Korohodin, Vanya, Tommy, Chernet, Victor, Vanessa, Mulunesh, and Ruby Rowe, Olivia, Aubre, Sara Weller, Reece, Cameron, Clay, Ruth, Jimmy, Levi Mateyoke; and great-grandson, Solomon Korohodin. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held at this time with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2020