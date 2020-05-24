SHERWOOD James B., American-born, James B. Sherwood, of Lexington, Kentucky, died peacefully on May 18th 2020, at age 86. James grew up in Lexington. He was the son of William and Florence Sherwood, of Lexington, KY. James ('Jim'), a student of Yale University, was a pioneer in containerisation, founding Sea Containers and expanding it from container leasing to include ships, port equipment and ferry operations. He also founded the Orient-Express hotel group (now called Belmond) building it into a portfolio of over 50 luxury hotels including such famous names as the Cipriani Hotel in Venice, the Splendido in Portofino and the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. One venture that was particularly close to his heart was his relaunch of the famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express as a luxury train service between London and Venice. He will be much missed by his wife Dr. Shirley Sherwood, his two sons Charles and Simon, his daughters-in-law Rosemary and Rachel and his five grandchildren Tim, Tabitha, Tatiana, Saskia and Gabriella. A small family service will be held in Oxfordshire with a memorial at a later date.



