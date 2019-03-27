|
|
BAILEY James Edward, 88, husband of Darris Bailey, died on Mar. 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Edward and Shelby Bailey, born Nov. 17, 1930 in Shelbyville, KY. He retired from Hershey Foods after 33 years. He was a member of First Baptist of Shelbyville, Gardenside Christian, and Southland Christian Churches. At Southland he was active in many Senior Ministries including Helping Through Him, and Garden of Love. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Darris, he is survived by his daughter, Laurel (Chuck) Northcutt; his grandchildren, Heather Northcutt and Evan (Alyssa) Northcutt; and his nieces and nephews, Dana Emily, Bob Early, David Early, Daniel Gawryck, and Cheryl Gawryck. Funeral service will be on Fri., Mar. 29, 2019, 1:30 PM, Milward-Southland with burial following at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation, Thurs., Mar. 28, 2019, 6-8 PM. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019