BALDWIN James "Moe" Clarkson Jr., 75, husband of Linda Kay Leonard Baldwin, died April 29, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 7, 1943 in Sissonsville, WV, he was the son of the late James Clarkson and Helen Louise Burdette Baldwin. Mr. Baldwin was an Air Force veteran and retired from Columbia Gas. Survivors other than his wife include three children, Todd (Michele) Baldwin, Leigh Roach, and Jerry Dale (Gina) Baldwin; six grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Aaron, Noah and Nick Baldwin and Taylor Roach; great grandchild, Solomon Baldwin; and a sister, Delores Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Richard Baldwin, Vivian Tipton, Tommy Baldwin, Sue Mullins, and Linda Jo Morris. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., May 3, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Cameron Mills. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2019