James Willard Beward, 61, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born February 2, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles Beward and Loretta Beier Beward. Survivors include three children, Patrick Wayne Beward, Ethan Beward and Katherine Beward/. No services are scheduled. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beward family. Burial will be in Wilmore Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.