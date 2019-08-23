|
Mr. James L. Bookout, age 73, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence in Alpha, Kentucky. He was the son of the late James David and Mary (Norris) Bookout. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Sue Smith, and Janie Bryant. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Bookout, his son, James David Bookout, a grandchild, Whitney Reshea Bookout, all of Albany, Kentucky, special friends, Tommy Goss and Lewis Goss both of Martinsville, Indiana, with a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. James Bookout will be conducted Friday, August 23, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm (CST) on Thursday, August 22, and again on Friday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019