James Brandenburg,52, husband of Sarah Denise Foley Brandenburg, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Lexington Kentucky. He was born on March 15, 1968 to the late Charles Ray and Georgia Wolfinbarger Brandenburg in Richmond, Kentucky. He was an Independent contractor, enjoyed knife collecting and fishing was his passion. In addition to his wife, Sarah, he is survived by his children; Autumn Rain Brandenburg, Michael Ray Blade Brandenburg Masterson, Grace Evon Brandenburg, Jimmy Lee Brandenburg and Saphira Denise Brandenburg. Step children; Thomas Lee Partin Jr. and Christiana Hope Combs. He is also survived by his sisters; Janet Duncan and Angel Duncan. The family has scheduled a private visitation and service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.