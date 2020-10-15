1/
James Bryant
Wesley “Jimmy”, 88, passed away October 10 at University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Corbin, KY to the late Wesley Russell and Cecile Kelly Bryant. Jimmy is also predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Sally Marie Bryant, whom he adored, and his loving stepmother Lucille Evans Bryant. Jim was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He spent his working career in the grocery business, first with the F. Dee Root Grocery in Chevy Chase and later with Foodtown Stores from which he retired. He was a lifelong, avid Wildcats and Cincinnati Reds fan spending countless hours listening to games on the radio and later watching them on TV. The pride and joy of Jimmy’s life was his family. In recent years he relished hearing accounts of the activities, progress and accomplishments of his five greatgrandchildren. Survivors include daughter Ann Meng (Steven) of Lexington, grandson Dr. Richard Colby Justice (Taylor) of Greenup, granddaughter Kerri Justice Conley (Albert) of Berea and five great grandchildren: Taylor Justice, Landon Justice, Katerina Conley, Cohen James Justice and Piper Justice. Also surviving are two sisters, Frances Bryant Glaze (Bill) and Lynne Bryant of Greensboro, NC, a niece Barbara Gilliam (Pete), two nephews David & Michael Cooke, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Among the many friends mourning Jimmy’s passing are four special neighbors: Annette Castle, Carole Youngblood, Marie Bradshaw and Dorsey Smallwood. The family is most appreciative of the care and abundant affection shown to Jim and Sally by staff members of Homestead Post Acute. Jimmy was a man of deep faith and confident of being reunited with his beloved Sally. A private graveside service will be conducted at Lexington Cemetery. Contributions suggested to Lexington Humane Society, Gods Pantry Food Bank or the charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main Street.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 15, 2020.
