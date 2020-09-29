James Burke, 54, of Virginia Beach, VA went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. James was born January 8, 1966 in Kentucky to the late Forest Burke and Connie Sue (Bishop) Miller. James was a truck driver for Swift Transportation. Survivors include his siblings Rufus Burke, Chris Murphy, Valerie Burke, Forest Ray Burke, Dustin Burke, Wanda Kay Burke, Francie Star, and Lacy Star. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chuck Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Bartram Fort Gay Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Burke and his family.



