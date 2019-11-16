|
|
|
James L. Butler, Jr., 85, of Lexington, crossed over on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1934 in Covington, Kentucky to the late James L. Butler, Sr., and the late Margaret Tocher Butler. James was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He was a farmer and a horseman. He worked at the Bluegrass Army Depot, was a school bus driver for Fayette County Public Schools, and was a pari-mutuel for Keeneland, Churchhill Downs and Turfway Park. There will be a Graveside Service on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 16, 2019