Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Butler Jr.

Send Flowers
James Butler Jr. Obituary
James L. Butler, Jr., 85, of Lexington, crossed over on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1934 in Covington, Kentucky to the late James L. Butler, Sr., and the late Margaret Tocher Butler. James was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He was a farmer and a horseman. He worked at the Bluegrass Army Depot, was a school bus driver for Fayette County Public Schools, and was a pari-mutuel for Keeneland, Churchhill Downs and Turfway Park. There will be a Graveside Service on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -