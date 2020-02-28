|
|
WATT James Byers, passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1975, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of Sharon Spangler Watt and Robert M. Watt, III. Byers was a graduate of The Lexington School, Taft School and Duke University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Spangler Watt. He is survived by his fianceé, Kristen Smith, his father and stepmother, Robert M. Watt, III and Natalie B. Watt, his daughter, Margaret Anne Watt, and his sister, Sarah W. McClymonds (Kevin). Byers began his career working in public relations in New York and San Francisco before returning home to Lexington to start his family. He was working in administration for Natural Energy Field Services when he passed away. Byers was devoted to his daughter, Maggie, and incredibly proud of her achievements, from academics to sports and other extracurricular activities. He was a vocal Duke basketball fan, no small feat in Lexington, and treasured time spent laughing with his many friends, especially his eclectic college crew. He was a fantastic father and loyal friend who was loved for his kindheartedness, intelligence and wit. He will be sorely missed by many. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road. Funeral services will be held at Kerr Brothers - Harrodsburg Road, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with private burial to follow in Lexington Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Del Priore, Frankie O'Connor, Dan Osorio, Scott Tinkham and Christopher Young. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Lexington School in memory of Byers Watt, 1050 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or The Iron Dukes, 367 Scott Family Athletics Performance Center, Box 90542, Durham, NC 27708-0542. Kerr Brothers -Harrodsburg Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020