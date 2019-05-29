age 77, of Pickett County, Tennessee , passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Pickett County Care and Rehabilitation. He was the son of, James Euell and Hassie Dean (Cooper) Baker, and was also preceded in death a brother, Ernest Dale Baker, a nephew, Shawn Dale Baker. He is survived by two sisters, Lila Faye Gibson of Albany, Kentucky, Judy (and Frank) Olson of Crawfordsville, Florida, two nieces, Tabitha Hammond and Kimberly Westerfield, two nephews, Bryant Gibson and Teddy Olson, several great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces, a friend Don Gibson, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. James C. Baker will be conducted Wednesday May 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 pm (CST) on Wednesday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019