, husband of 33 years to Cheryl Lewis Rogers and son of the late Roy H. and Lucy Stratton Rogers, passed away on September 25, 2019, his 69th birthday after a long battle with cancer. Jimmy was a member of Trinity Hill United Methodist Church and had also attended St. Peter Catholic Church. Jimmy graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy in 1975 and began his career as a trooper in the Pikeville and Frankfort areas. During his 30 years of service, Jimmy also served as a detective in the Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations divisions, and worked in Executive Security for Governor John Y. Brown, Jr., Governor Brereton T. Jones, Governor Paul Patton, and Lieutenant Governor Steve Henry. He served the KSP with honor and integrity. After his retirement, Jimmy worked as an investigator for the Transportation Cabinet, Office of Inspector General. He and Cheryl also owned and operated Jim’s Antiques in Lawrenceburg, KY and thoroughly enjoyed their “treasure hunting” trips and the many friends and customers they encountered over the years. Jimmy loved his family above all else, and will be remembered for his quiet strength and kind heart. A hard working country boy, Jimmy loved the outdoors and nature and was happiest with the sunshine and fresh air surrounding him. Throughout his illness he showed us what true courage and dignity looked like, never once complaining or feeling sorry for himself. Instead, he moved forward determined to overcome each setback so that he could “get on with life”. He was fearless in the face of all his uncertainty. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives. Also left to cherish Jimmy’s memory are his children Patrick (Wendy) Rogers, Kelly (Burt) Simmons, Joshua (Becky) Rogers, his grandchildren Savannah and Austin Rogers, Sydney and Isabella Taylor, and Gage Simmons; his siblings Patricia Sweasy, Sandra (Butch) Dunning, Michael (Jan) Rogers, and Roger (Carrie) Rogers, and sister-in-law Betty Rogers. Jimmy is also survived by Cheryl’s family, who loved him as their own. Mother-in-law Doris Lewis, and siblings Janice Lewis, Donna (Carl) Miller, Betty Lewis, Deborah (Randy) Jacobs, and Buddy (Elizabeth) Lewis, plus a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including his KSP family. He also leaves behind his beloved critters Noah and Skippy who will miss him terribly. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother Jeff Rogers, brother-in-law Edward Sweasy, father-in-law Walter Howard Lewis, and nephew Walter Ryan Lewis. Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 30th from 4 – 8 PM at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, KY. Services will be 11 AM Tuesday, Oct. 1st at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Steve Drury and KSP Chaplain David Norris. Honors will be provided by the KSP Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to KSP Trooper Island, 919 Versailles Rd., Frankfort, KY 40601 or the Anderson County Humane Society, PO Box 494, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342. We are eternally grateful to our families, and to all who embraced and uplifted Jimmy throughout his illness. We will miss you forever JR. “May your heart always be joyful, and may your song always be sung.” Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019