GILL James Carl, 62, husband of Mary Ingram Gill, died June 12, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Dec. 19, 1956 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late William J. and Imogene Dunaway Gill. Mr. Gill was an electrician who owned B & G Electrical. Survivors other than his wife include three children, Tammy Morris, Lexington, KY, James C. Gill, Jr., Nicholasville, KY and Angelia Gill, Lexington, KY; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Shultz; three brothers, Tom Gill, William Gill, and Jack Gill; and a half brother, Billy Gill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny C. Gill. Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Sat., June 15 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-9 pm Fri., June 14 at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019