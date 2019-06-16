|
|
|
91, husband of Wanda Lee Arvin Cooper, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.Born in Lexington on August 15, 1927, James was the son of the late Marguerite Elizabeth Houchell and George Gilbert Cooper. A Navy veteran of the Korean War and WWII, he was a franchise restaurant owner. In addition to his wife, James is also survived by his son Mike Cooper (Kristi) and son-in-law Roy Hay. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Hay. Private services will be held. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019
Read More