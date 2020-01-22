|
James Craig, Jr., 92, husband of Fay Knight Craig, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Dover Manor Nursing Home in Georgetown, KY. Born November 13, 1927 in Bath County Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Craig Sr. and Gertrude Thompson Craig. He was a member of Gano Baptist Church and a retired farmer. Mr. Craig enjoyed gardening and yard work. Along with his wife Fay, he is survived by two daughters, Ann (Robert) Brock and Nancy Craig, both of Georgetown, KY; one sister, Alma Caskey of Trinity, TX; three grandchildren, Mary Ann (Mark) Rankin, Bobby Brock and Andy (Laura) Brock; and one great grandchild, Sophia Brock. He was preceded in death by one brother, Estill Craig. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home by Dr. Rob Muncy and Rev. Harry Hargis. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday. Burial will follow the service in Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, KY. Pallbearers will be Robert Brock, Bobby Brock, Andy Brock, Mark Rankin, Lowell Dean Craig, and Earl Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Knight, Ronnie Knight, Larry Holland, Jeff Gillis, Wallace Wilson, and Chad Hessler. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care (Formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass) 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 61, Georgetown, KY 40324. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020