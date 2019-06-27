|
|
|
James D. Buffin, 44, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born September 6, 1974 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late David E. and Barbara Ingram Buffin. James loved to make others laugh with the stories that he would share. He had a heart of gold, truly cared for others. He currently worked at Donaldson and was a former employee of Amcor. He will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Eleanor Crace Buffin; children, Whitney Paige Buffin, Lexington, Richard "Bubby" Caudill, Nicholasville and Kendra McKay Frye, Berea; grandchild, Jace Oliver Frye; sisters, Donna Meza, Anita Duncan, Mary Gill; brothers, David E. Buffin, Jr. and Jerry Wayne Hamilton. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Funeral will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Reseach Hospital. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019
Read More