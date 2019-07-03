CREECH James Dale, 81, husband of 51 years to Judith Lynn Bennett Creech, died July 1, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Nov. 20, 1937 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Ollie James and Lucille Hoflich Creech. Mr. Creech grew up in Hazard where he was an Eagle Scout and member and alter boy at Mother of Good Council. He was a Hazard High School graduate where he played both football and basketball. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky. He was a partner of Creech and Stafford Insurance Agency and served three and a half years as Deputy Commissioner of Insurance. Mr. Creech was the UK Wildcat Touchdown Club President for nine years and President of the National Football Foundation-Jerry Claiborne Chapter for ten years which awarded scholarships to young men from Central and Eastern Kentucky. Survivors other than his beloved wife include five children: daughters. Deborah Creech, California, Donna Creech-Moore, Lexington, KY, and sons, Douglas (Suzetta) Creech, Lexington, KY, Ron Creech, Georgetown, KY, and Mark (Nikki) Creech, Richmond, KY; eleven grandchildren, Tyler, Katie, Callie, Summer, Kirstin, Hannah, Taylor, Bennett, Jacob, Bailey, and Elizabeth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am Fri., July 5 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 501 W. Short St., Lexington, KY 40508 by Rev. Chris Clay. Entombment will take place in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed., July 3 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. An additional gathering of family and friends to celebrate a life well lived will be held 5-8 pm Sun., July 7 at Spring Valley Golf Club, 2300 Sandersville Rd., Lexington, KY 40511. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Salvation Army, 736 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508, God's Pantry, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511, or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 3, 2019