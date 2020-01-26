|
|
DEARING James Dewight age 70 passed on 1/12/20 at the V.A. Center in Lex.. He went in to U.S.M.C. Jimmy was proceded in Death by this parents Decoard and Rachel Dearing of Win. and two sisters of Lex. Emma Bowman and Jean Crowall. He leaves a brother William Ed Dearing (Judy) of Win. and a sister Carol Wallace(Ollie) of Lex. a Daughter Susie Kinary and a son Kim Dearing of Win. He had 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren of Win. A Service will be held on Fri. Jan 31st at Camp Nelson at 10 am. Memoroal will be held at Grace Baptist Lex. at 11 am Feb 1st. by Rev. Steve Price.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 26, 2020