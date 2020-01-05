Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
James Derick Davis Obituary
James Derick Davis, 30, husband of Harsha Ganatra Davis, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 14, 1989 to Lee Andrew Davis and Molly Regina Johnson. Derick attended church in Breathitt County with his mother and enjoyed being outdoors especially caring for his cattle and horses. In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by an aunt, Nancy Bowman, uncle, Howard Johnson and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
