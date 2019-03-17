DONITHAN James R, Sr, 91, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away March 5th, 2019. He was born October 3rd, 1927. He was a native of Highpoint, KY, he was raised in Ashland, KY. He was the son of the late Robert and Carrie Donithan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jo Donithan. He is survived by his son, James R Donithan, Jr (Michalene) of Mechanicsville, VA, four grandchildren, Jeremy Michael Donithan (Amy) of Mechanicsville, VA, Megan LeeAnn Kanner (Ross) of Ashland, VA, James Brandon Donithan (Angel) of Mechanicsville, VA, Kristin Elizabeth Mogg of Cincinnati, OH, and six great grandchildren, Zoey Donithan, John Ross Kanner, Camden Donithan, Cooper Donithan, Charlotte Donithan, and Ella Mogg. Jim Donithan was a retired Chief Photographer with 44 years' service at The Daily Independent Newspaper in Ashland, KY. He was a Navy Veteran, member of the Elks Club, VFW, American Legion, and former President of Kentucky Men's Bowling Association. He is in the Kentucky Bowler's Hall of Fame. He was also an employee of Keeneland Racetrack as a Security Officer. He always had a kind word, and a smile for anyone he met. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary