James E. King, Sr., 85, husband to Betty Perry King for over 65 years, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 31, 1933 to the late George Washington and Ethel Cole King. He was a member of Gano Baptist Church and was the longest serving Deacon. He was co-owner of Lexington Printing. Along with his wife, he is survived by children, James (Kim) King, Jr. of Lexington, Kentucky, Randy (Shiela) King, Carol (Temple) Juett, Cheri (David) Gregg, all of Georgetown, and Kim (Chris) Wade of Washington, D.C.; 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and sister, Helen Caywood of Lexington. James was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Jack, and Porter King, sisters, Margaret Baker, Jean Timmons, and Winnie Caywood. Visitation for James will be at Gano Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12pm - 2pm, with service beginning at 2pm with Rev. Rob Muncy officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Temple Juett, David Gregg, Cam Johnson, Caleb Gregg, Seth Pierce, and Nathan King. Deacons of Gano Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 4, 2019