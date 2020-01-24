|
James Edward Whitlock, Jr., 63, died January 22, 2020. Son of the late James Whitlock, Sr., and Barbara Hazard Whitlock. He was born October 6, 1956 at Camp Pendleton, California. Survived by siblings Vincent Whitlock of Chicago, Illinois; Elizabeth Whitlock & Stephen Whitlock of Lexington, Kentucky; Alisa Beth McKinney-Whitlock and nieces, Haleigh and Delaney Whitlock, also of Lexington, Kentucky; step-brother Grant A. Cox (Karli) and sons, of Prospect, Kentucky; as well as a host of family and friends who were inspired by his unwavering courage and faith. Jimmy’s early years were spent in Lebanon where he was confirmed at St. Augustine Catholic Church and, lived in Campbellsville before he relocated to Lexington after a life-altering automobile accident. He went on to graduate from UK with a business degree and was a knowledgeable thoroughbred horse-racing enthusiast, who never lost his immense appreciation for wildlife conservation and the outdoors. Always with a smile and kind words for everyone, Jimmy was one of the longest living quadriplegics in the US. Visitation and memorial service will be held in Campbellsville with interment in Saloma Cemetery, Taylor County on Saturday, March 7th, at 1:00 P.M. Parrott-Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial gathering will be held at the family home in Lexington on Sunday, March 29th from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, which ministers to the needs of everyone involved in the horse racing industry, 2365 Harrodsburg Rd. Ste. A-120, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 24, 2020