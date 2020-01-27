Home

54 of Cincinnati, died there on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 12, 1965 the son of Pete Martin and Majorie Gambrell Martin. He was a US Army veteran. He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Martin of Richmond and Rebecca Pratt and husband Tyler of Huntington, WV; his mother, Majorie Gambrell of Cincinnati; a sister, Susan Ogden of Cincinnati; and two brothers, Charles Martin and Raymond Martin, Sr., both of Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Faye Martin; his father, Pete Martin; and a sister, Marsha Sinclair. Graveside services for Mr. Martin will be conducted Wednesday, January 29 at 2:00 PM in Bales Cemetery in Livingston by Bro. Bruce Ross. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Wednesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Martin’s online obituary.
