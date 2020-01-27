|
|
|
54 of Cincinnati, died there on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 12, 1965 the son of Pete Martin and Majorie Gambrell Martin. He was a US Army veteran. He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Martin of Richmond and Rebecca Pratt and husband Tyler of Huntington, WV; his mother, Majorie Gambrell of Cincinnati; a sister, Susan Ogden of Cincinnati; and two brothers, Charles Martin and Raymond Martin, Sr., both of Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Faye Martin; his father, Pete Martin; and a sister, Marsha Sinclair. Graveside services for Mr. Martin will be conducted Wednesday, January 29 at 2:00 PM in Bales Cemetery in Livingston by Bro. Bruce Ross. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Wednesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Martin’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 27, 2020