PLEASANT James Edward, Sr., 96, husband of Florence Louise Wilson Pleasant, died on Apr. 27, 2020. James was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus member, Kentucky Chapter. He was born in Jenkins, KY where he lived until he enlisted in the Navy in May of 1943 where he served as Machinist's Mate Third Class on the USS Maurice J. Manual. He retired from C & O Railroad after 40 years of service. Before moving to Lexington, he was very active in the Pike County, KY Rescue Squad where he and Florence lived for many years. He was an active member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Lexington and volunteered with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, God's Pantry, and the escorting of church and community members to doctor's appointments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jady Golden and Rena Pleasant; and three siblings, ML Pleasant, Marie Sowards, and Imogene Smith. In addition to his loving wife, Florence of 74 years, he is survived by his son, James Edward (Carla) Pleasant, Jr., Lexington, KY; three daughters, Margaret "Peggy" McClanahan, Lexington, Catherine Gatson, Winchester, and Elizabeth (Michael) Leslie, Middleburg, FL;a his sister, Virginia Ratliff, Elkhorn City, KY; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his beloved caretaker, Debby Smith. A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 29, 2020