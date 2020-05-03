Or Copy this URL to Share

SHEPHERD James Edward, 84, husband of Beverly True Shepherd, Harrodsburg, KY died, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation. He was born May 16, 1935, Gordon, Kentucky to the late Philip and Louisa Back Shepherd. James was a retired Teacher and U.S. Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by his siblings; Georgia Nadine, Lee Donald, Vernon Harold, Billie Sue, and Bobby Ray. Survivors include his children, Stuart Shepherd (Michelle); Keith True (Jana); Michelle True (Janet). Siblings: Loraine Dawson (Richard); Richard Ellis Shepherd (Linda); Imogene Jones (Lavine). Final resting place is Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. Memorial service to follow. Donations to: Mercer County Humane Society, 165 Eminence Avenue, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store