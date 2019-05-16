|
STIDHAM James Edward Jr., 70, died May 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born Dec. 18, 1948 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late James Edward and Ilene Patton Stidham. Mr. Stidham was a graduate of Lafayette High School and retired from Lexmark. He had been a baseball coach for several local leagues. Survivors include a son, Brian Stidham; and a sister, Vicky Duffy, both of Lexington, KY. Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Sat., May 18 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019