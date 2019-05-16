Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stidham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Stidham Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edward Stidham Jr. Obituary
STIDHAM James Edward Jr., 70, died May 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born Dec. 18, 1948 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late James Edward and Ilene Patton Stidham. Mr. Stidham was a graduate of Lafayette High School and retired from Lexmark. He had been a baseball coach for several local leagues. Survivors include a son, Brian Stidham; and a sister, Vicky Duffy, both of Lexington, KY. Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Sat., May 18 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now